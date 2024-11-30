NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

NetSol Technologies Stock Performance

NTWK stock opened at $2.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $30.88 million, a P/E ratio of 38.43 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.77. NetSol Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $3.34.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.45 million for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 1.17%.

Institutional Trading of NetSol Technologies

About NetSol Technologies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NetSol Technologies stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NetSol Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NTWK Free Report ) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,386 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.73% of NetSol Technologies worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.02% of the company’s stock.

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

