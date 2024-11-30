NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
NetSol Technologies Stock Performance
NTWK stock opened at $2.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $30.88 million, a P/E ratio of 38.43 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.77. NetSol Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $3.34.
NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.45 million for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 1.17%.
Institutional Trading of NetSol Technologies
About NetSol Technologies
NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than NetSol Technologies
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- The Latest 13F Filings Are In: See Where Big Money Is Flowing
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 3 Penny Stocks Ready to Break Out in 2025
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- FMC, Mosaic, Nutrien: Top Agricultural Stocks With Big Potential
Receive News & Ratings for NetSol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.