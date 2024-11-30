Next 15 Group plc (OTCMKTS:NXFNF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Next 15 Group plc (OTCMKTS:NXFNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the October 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 80.0 days.

Next 15 Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NXFNF remained flat at $5.00 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.26. Next 15 Group has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $13.23.

About Next 15 Group

Next 15 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relation services; and digital and technology products and services.

