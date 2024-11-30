NICE Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCSYF) Short Interest Down 59.8% in November

NICE Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCSYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 59.8% from the October 31st total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 45.0 days.

NICE Stock Performance

NCSYF remained flat at $169.00 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $178.00 and its 200 day moving average is $176.49. NICE has a 52-week low of $150.00 and a 52-week high of $300.00.

About NICE

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

