Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Acquires 19,791 Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,791 shares during the quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Centerra Gold worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Centerra Gold by 594.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,862,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,532,000 after buying an additional 7,586,370 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,390,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,869,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,794 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Centerra Gold by 132.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,835,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Centerra Gold by 111.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,493,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,046,000 after purchasing an additional 786,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Desjardins raised shares of Centerra Gold to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of CGAU stock opened at $6.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.84. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.47 and a 1-year high of $7.82. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.98.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $323.93 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 8.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.75%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

