Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lowered its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,861 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new position in MetLife in the second quarter valued at about $2,346,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,960,000. PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 1,803.4% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 69,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 66,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,074,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MET opened at $88.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $61.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.05. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.02 and a 1-year high of $89.05.

MetLife Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 43.95%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MET shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on MetLife from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on MetLife from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.62.

View Our Latest Report on MetLife

About MetLife

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.