Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) Short Interest Down 59.3% in November

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 59.3% from the October 31st total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Nova LifeStyle Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NVFY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,044. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.26. Nova LifeStyle has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $6.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average of $1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.
About Nova LifeStyle
