NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Position Lowered by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,823 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in NVR were worth $27,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVR by 1,100,012.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 363,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,562,046,000 after buying an additional 363,004 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in NVR during the third quarter worth $348,545,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in NVR by 6,454.8% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,071,000 after purchasing an additional 16,266 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in NVR by 143.8% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 24,020 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,277,000 after purchasing an additional 14,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in NVR by 56.0% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 22,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,140 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $9,235.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9,400.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8,631.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6,052.58 and a 52 week high of $9,964.77.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $130.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $131.00 by ($0.50). NVR had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 38.20%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $125.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 494.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9,507.30, for a total transaction of $1,188,412.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,679. This trade represents a 35.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Preiser sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9,302.64, for a total transaction of $2,325,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,330.96. This represents a 51.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 775 shares of company stock worth $7,294,073 over the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NVR from $8,450.00 to $9,450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on NVR from $10,800.00 to $10,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8,783.33.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

