Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Purchased by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 704.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,566 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $6,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,443,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter worth about $781,000. Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 27.7% during the third quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 154.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 160,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,044,000 after buying an additional 97,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh Price Performance

OSK opened at $113.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.78. Oshkosh Co. has a 52-week low of $93.34 and a 52-week high of $127.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.06. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. On average, analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on OSK. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $126.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Oshkosh from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Oshkosh from $171.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Oshkosh

About Oshkosh

(Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.