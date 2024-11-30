Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC) Shares Purchased by Freedom Investment Management Inc.

Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC – Free Report) by 29.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTMC. ODonnell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC now owns 515,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,135,000 after buying an additional 41,627 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 4,181.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 379,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,665,000 after acquiring an additional 370,404 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 285,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,585,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 189,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 94,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 9,498 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $40.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $455.36 million, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.30. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $27.10 and a 12-month high of $32.86.

Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (PTMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US mid-cap Index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTMC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

