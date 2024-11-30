Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) is Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $4,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 137.0% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $60.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.49 and a 200-day moving average of $56.56.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

