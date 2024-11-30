PDT Partners LLC Has $4.76 Million Position in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

PDT Partners LLC increased its position in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 77.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 104,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,449 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $4,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Qiagen by 806.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Qiagen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Qiagen by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Qiagen by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Qiagen by 396.6% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on QGEN shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Qiagen to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.88.

Qiagen Stock Performance

NYSE QGEN opened at $43.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.73. Qiagen has a 12-month low of $39.03 and a 12-month high of $47.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

