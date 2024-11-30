PDT Partners LLC Invests $3.97 Million in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 356,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,967,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,402,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,682,000 after buying an additional 126,458 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,478,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,830,000 after acquiring an additional 53,600 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,374,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,080 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,615,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 17.4% during the third quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 1,379,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,369,000 after purchasing an additional 204,475 shares during the period. 96.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Dynavax Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Dynavax Technologies stock opened at $12.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.38. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $15.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 13.23 and a quick ratio of 12.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.92 and a beta of 1.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DVAX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Dynavax Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Dynavax Technologies

About Dynavax Technologies

(Free Report)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.