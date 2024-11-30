Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.75 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.58.

Shares of NYSE PEB opened at $13.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.85. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $16.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.79%.

In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 11,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $235,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,349,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,834,199.08. This trade represents a 0.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.68 per share, for a total transaction of $164,840.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,395,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,692,201.12. This represents a 0.94 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 707.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 9,740 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 135,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 60,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 166.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 50,210 shares during the period.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

