Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $125.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PNR. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Pentair in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Pentair from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Pentair from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Pentair from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.38.

Get Pentair alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PNR

Pentair Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE PNR opened at $108.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.57 and a 200-day moving average of $88.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pentair has a 1-year low of $63.38 and a 1-year high of $110.71. The firm has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.19.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $993.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pentair will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pentair

In other news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 3,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.67, for a total value of $357,615.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,232 shares in the company, valued at $1,916,853.44. The trade was a 15.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pentair

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the first quarter worth approximately $489,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Pentair by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 260,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,260,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. LBP AM SA bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter valued at $2,054,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the first quarter worth $97,083,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pentair

(Get Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.