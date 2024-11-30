Point72 Europe London LLP Acquires New Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,226 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 392.2% during the second quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,757 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 48.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 24,402 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,943 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99,932 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $50,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 11.8% during the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,825 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on META. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $652.00 to $641.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $640.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $811.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $560.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $634.71.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.30, for a total value of $511,596.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,362,687. This trade represents a 2.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.75, for a total value of $295,569.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,493,681. This trade represents a 0.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 106,239 shares of company stock worth $59,681,541. 13.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.9 %

Meta Platforms stock opened at $574.32 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $313.66 and a one year high of $602.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $575.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $527.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.22.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $40.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 35.60% and a net margin of 35.55%. On average, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 22.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.42%.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

