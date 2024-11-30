Point72 Europe London LLP Acquires Shares of 467,470 Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 467,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,105,000. Aramark comprises approximately 1.2% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARMK. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Aramark by 100.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 360.1% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 319.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter.

Get Aramark alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ARMK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Aramark from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Aramark from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Aramark from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aramark currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.23.

Aramark Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Aramark stock opened at $40.71 on Friday. Aramark has a 12-month low of $26.58 and a 12-month high of $42.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 41.12 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.81.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. Aramark had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aramark Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.001 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.01%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.42%.

About Aramark

(Free Report)

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.