Point72 Europe London LLP Has $7.69 Million Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Point72 Europe London LLP lessened its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $7,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ICE. FMR LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,846,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401,630 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,508,000. James Hambro & Partners bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,340,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 426.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 721,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,898,000 after buying an additional 584,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 142.2% during the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 835,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,393,000 after buying an additional 490,671 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ICE. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $932,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 156,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,986,080. The trade was a 3.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 750 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total value of $121,072.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,863.68. This trade represents a 4.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,696 shares of company stock worth $1,554,559 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:ICE opened at $160.96 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.82 and a 12 month high of $167.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.85.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.55. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

