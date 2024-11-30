Point72 Europe London LLP Increases Stake in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Point72 Europe London LLP increased its holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 131.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 356,972 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,590 shares during the period. Imperial Oil makes up about 1.6% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Point72 Europe London LLP owned about 0.07% of Imperial Oil worth $25,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Imperial Oil by 3.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,933,627 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,598,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,235 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Imperial Oil by 8.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,420,002 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $311,175,000 after acquiring an additional 341,689 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Imperial Oil by 12.2% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,796,660 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $258,817,000 after acquiring an additional 412,600 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Imperial Oil by 9.7% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,107,250 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $148,235,000 after acquiring an additional 187,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Imperial Oil by 10,896.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 867,174 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,135,000 after acquiring an additional 859,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Imperial Oil Price Performance

IMO stock opened at $73.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.44. Imperial Oil Limited has a one year low of $52.97 and a one year high of $80.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Imperial Oil Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4304 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.53%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IMO

About Imperial Oil

(Free Report)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.