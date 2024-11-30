Point72 Europe London LLP Raises Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Point72 Europe London LLP grew its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 27.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $13,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.0% during the third quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 54.4% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its position in M&T Bank by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of MTB opened at $219.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $196.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.74. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $125.61 and a one year high of $225.70.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 9.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 39.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Tracy S. Woodrow sold 2,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.75, for a total value of $468,210.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,875.75. This represents a 29.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.88, for a total value of $1,469,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,933,531.76. This represents a 15.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,504 shares of company stock valued at $18,394,012 in the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on MTB shares. Citigroup downgraded M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $205.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $192.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.41.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

