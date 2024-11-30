Private Trust Co. NA Decreases Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 26.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 711.4% during the third quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 23,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,586,000 after buying an additional 20,262 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the third quarter worth approximately $388,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 12.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 45,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,117,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

ACGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $118.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com cut Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.38.

ACGL opened at $100.72 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $72.85 and a twelve month high of $116.47. The stock has a market cap of $37.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.65 and its 200-day moving average is $103.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.05. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 33.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

