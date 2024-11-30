Private Trust Co. NA Sells 284 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NRG. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the third quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 76.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 97.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on NRG shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $93.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on NRG Energy from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NRG Energy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NRG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.71.

NRG Energy Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $101.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.74 and a 52-week high of $103.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.59.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 40.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NRG Energy news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 102,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $8,244,151.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 163,680 shares in the company, valued at $13,151,688. This represents a 38.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

