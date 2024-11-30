Private Trust Co. NA Sells 829 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Private Trust Co. NA cut its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 35.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1,955.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $97,000.

SUB opened at $105.81 on Friday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $103.53 and a 12-month high of $106.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.31.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

