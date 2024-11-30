ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYU) Short Interest Up 128.6% in November

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYU – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 128.6% from the October 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

SKYU traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $38.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,478. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.47. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF has a 52-week low of $18.45 and a 52-week high of $40.00.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.0333 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra Cloud Computing (SKYU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a modified-equally-weighted index of US companies in the cloud computing industry. SKYU was launched on Jan 19, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

