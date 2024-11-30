Public Sector Pension Investment Board Cuts Stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,945 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $8,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEIS. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,226,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 157.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 626 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,267 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $115.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.48. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $120.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $374.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.49 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Baird R W raised Advanced Energy Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total transaction of $111,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,878.24. The trade was a 16.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

