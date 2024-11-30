PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTTW) Short Interest Update

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTTW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the October 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
PureCycle Technologies Price Performance
PCTTW traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $4.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,119. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.35. PureCycle Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $5.70.
PureCycle Technologies Company Profile
