QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,603 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. American Trust boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.4% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 3,330 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,335 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 91.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,752 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after buying an additional 6,554 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. KeyCorp cut QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $202,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,570. This trade represents a 93.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $1,358,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 213,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,229,207.20. This represents a 3.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,450 shares of company stock valued at $2,911,306 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 1.4 %

QUALCOMM stock opened at $158.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $176.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $127.49 and a one year high of $230.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.74.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 37.82%.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.