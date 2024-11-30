Quantbot Technologies LP Buys New Position in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 443,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,000. Quantbot Technologies LP owned about 0.11% of agilon health as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of agilon health by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,947,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,582,000 after purchasing an additional 371,537 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of agilon health by 3,338.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,356,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,871,000 after buying an additional 1,316,990 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of agilon health by 65.0% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 804,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after buying an additional 316,856 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of agilon health by 145.1% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 15,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of agilon health in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,849,000.

Several analysts have weighed in on AGL shares. William Blair downgraded agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on agilon health from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of agilon health in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of agilon health from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of agilon health in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, agilon health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.05.

Shares of agilon health stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. agilon health, inc. has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $13.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $865.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 0.60.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.19). agilon health had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 47.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that agilon health, inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven Sell purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.36 per share, for a total transaction of $67,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,102.40. This trade represents a 42.03 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

