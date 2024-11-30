Quantbot Technologies LP Increases Holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report) by 1,666.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,176 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 110,544 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BVN. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 266.9% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 126,300 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 91,881 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $629,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 50.5% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 18,503 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 6,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 18.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,897 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

Shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stock opened at $12.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.09 and a 200 day moving average of $14.74. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 12 month low of $8.86 and a 12 month high of $18.84.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

