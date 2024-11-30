Quantbot Technologies LP Increases Stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 148.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,387 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKY. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 12,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 42,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 11,096 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 273.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 23,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 17,359 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 70,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyline Champion

In other Skyline Champion news, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 80,000 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $7,212,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,920,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,267,200. The trade was a 2.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Skyline Champion from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Skyline Champion from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Skyline Champion from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyline Champion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.40.

Skyline Champion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SKY opened at $103.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05 and a beta of 1.59. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $107.26.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $616.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.52 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.42%. Skyline Champion’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Further Reading

