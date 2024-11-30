Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases New Stake in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 93,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,000. Quantbot Technologies LP owned 0.10% of Century Aluminum at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in Century Aluminum by 104.1% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Century Aluminum by 7,779.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 6,924 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in Century Aluminum during the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum in the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000. 61.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Aluminum stock opened at $22.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 2.47. Century Aluminum has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $24.21.

Century Aluminum ( NASDAQ:CENX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.31. Century Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $539.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CENX shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Century Aluminum from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Century Aluminum from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

