Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 11,859 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 67.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,782 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,859 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in ANSYS by 888.9% in the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in ANSYS by 32.7% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in ANSYS by 2,833.3% in the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.61, for a total transaction of $47,668.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,404.30. This represents a 4.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on ANSS shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.50.

ANSYS Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $351.10 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $275.81 and a twelve month high of $364.31. The stock has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $330.99 and a 200 day moving average of $323.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

