Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 42,319 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Quantbot Technologies LP decreased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 42,319 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,059,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $189,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321,782 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,643,665 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $173,627,000 after buying an additional 658,728 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,895,776 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $139,703,000 after buying an additional 618,202 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 31.8% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,423,317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $127,998,000 after buying an additional 826,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,721,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $97,588,000 after acquiring an additional 11,798 shares during the period. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Sensata Technologies from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Sensata Technologies from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

ST stock opened at $32.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.91. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12 month low of $30.43 and a 12 month high of $43.14.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The business had revenue of $982.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.93 million. Sensata Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 17.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -88.89%.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

