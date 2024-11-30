Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT) Short Interest Up 173.2% in November

Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,910,000 shares, an increase of 173.2% from the October 31st total of 4,360,000 shares. Currently, 13.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price target on Quantum Computing from $8.25 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.
Get Our Latest Report on Quantum Computing
Institutional Trading of Quantum Computing
Quantum Computing Price Performance
QUBT traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $7.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,711,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,712,573. The stock has a market cap of $721.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.34 and a beta of 1.64. Quantum Computing has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $9.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.98 and its 200 day moving average is $1.11.
Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter.
About Quantum Computing
Quantum Computing Inc, an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Quantum Computing
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/25 – 11/29
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- These 3 Stocks Are Heavy Hitters in Alternative Asset Management
Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.