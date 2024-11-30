Raffles Associates LP Purchases 50,000 Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE)

Raffles Associates LP increased its position in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) by 29.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 220,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. NexGen Energy comprises about 1.5% of Raffles Associates LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Raffles Associates LP’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 5,020.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,222,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,047,000 after buying an additional 15,905,444 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in NexGen Energy by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 34,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NexGen Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 81,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 0.7% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 480,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

NexGen Energy Price Performance

NXE opened at $8.45 on Friday. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $8.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.46 and its 200 day moving average is $6.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.30 and a beta of 1.90.

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NexGen Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.