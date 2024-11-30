Rakon (RKN) Price Tops $0.0934

Rakon (RKN) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 30th. In the last week, Rakon has traded 22.9% lower against the US dollar. One Rakon token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0934 or 0.00000136 BTC on major exchanges. Rakon has a market capitalization of $22.68 million and $1,975.67 worth of Rakon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rakon Profile

Rakon launched on April 15th, 2019. Rakon’s total supply is 285,714,286 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,857,143 tokens. Rakon’s official Twitter account is @rakonrkn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rakon is rkntoken.io. The official message board for Rakon is medium.com/@rakontoken.

Rakon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of RKN is to build a trust-free and the preferred supplier to the Communications Infrastructure, Positioning, Aerospace and Defense markets with comprehensive application knowledge to enable transparent information flow and efficient collaboration.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rakon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rakon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rakon using one of the exchanges listed above.

