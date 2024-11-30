Raytech Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:RAY) Short Interest Down 18.3% in November

Raytech Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:RAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the October 31st total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Raytech Price Performance
Shares of RAY stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $1.41. 8,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,753. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.52. Raytech has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $6.04.
Raytech Company Profile
