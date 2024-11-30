Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,210,000 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the October 31st total of 10,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revance Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Certuity LLC bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 2,167.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 18,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.60 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.66.

Revance Therapeutics Stock Down 4.5 %

RVNC stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,896,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,729,711. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.92 and its 200-day moving average is $4.44. Revance Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $9.74. The company has a market capitalization of $378.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.95.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $59.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.73 million. Analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

