RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on RF Industries from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

RF Industries Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ RFIL opened at $4.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.76. RF Industries has a 52-week low of $2.58 and a 52-week high of $4.65.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 16th. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). RF Industries had a negative return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $16.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that RF Industries will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth bought 7,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $28,036.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 91,953 shares in the company, valued at $367,812. This represents a 8.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 29,844 shares of company stock worth $119,361. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RF Industries stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,846 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,863 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.80% of RF Industries worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

