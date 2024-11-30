Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) CEO Bobby Riley Sells 4,636 Shares of Stock

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report) CEO Bobby Riley sold 4,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $163,140.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,321,995.41. This represents a 1.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Bobby Riley sold 8,981 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $237,906.69.

On Friday, September 27th, Bobby Riley sold 6,302 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $167,129.04.

REPX stock opened at $35.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.27 and a twelve month high of $37.15. The company has a market cap of $755.67 million, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.97 and a 200-day moving average of $28.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 24th. This is an increase from Riley Exploration Permian’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.95%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 1,191.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Ariadne Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the Northwest Shelf and Yeso trend of the Permian Basin.

