Robert McDonald Acquires 14,000 Shares of FleetPartners Group Limited (ASX:FPR) Stock

FleetPartners Group Limited (ASX:FPR – Get Free Report) insider Robert McDonald purchased 14,000 shares of FleetPartners Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$3.24 ($2.10) per share, with a total value of A$45,360.00 ($29,454.55).
FleetPartners Group Limited provides fleet management services in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Australia Commercial, Novated, and New Zealand Commercial. It offers vehicle fleet leasing and management, novated leasing, salary packaging, and vehicle accessories and sales solutions.
