Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 551,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,749 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.13% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $48,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 337.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,668,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,639 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 15,459.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 479,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,238,000 after purchasing an additional 476,137 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3,333.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 470,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 456,344 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,886,000. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 978,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,263,000 after buying an additional 280,000 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $95.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.53. The company has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $71.87 and a 1-year high of $96.00.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

