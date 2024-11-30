Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $60.28 Million Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,442 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,683 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.11% of United Rentals worth $60,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,492,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in United Rentals by 31.9% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Retireful LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals in the third quarter valued at approximately $697,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 1,067.5% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 59,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,486,000 after buying an additional 54,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDF Gestion bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,998,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on United Rentals from $930.00 to $955.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Argus upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $840.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $751.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Anthony S. Leopold sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $823.24, for a total value of $740,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,702.56. This represents a 30.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $865.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $826.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $736.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $473.58 and a fifty-two week high of $896.98.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $11.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.49 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 34.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $11.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.03%.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

