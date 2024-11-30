Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,628 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $55,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000.
iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SOXX opened at $215.40 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $167.64 and a 52-week high of $267.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $225.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34.
iShares Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend
iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile
iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).
