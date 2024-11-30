Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target Cut to $202.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $205.00 to $202.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

SRPT has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.77.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Down 3.3 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sarepta Therapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $133.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 106.67 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.37 and a 200-day moving average of $131.48. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $78.67 and a 52-week high of $173.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $607,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $4,771,000. Simplify Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 84.6% in the third quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,105,000 after purchasing an additional 88,474 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $1,187,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $1,918,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

