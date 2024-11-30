Scopia Capital Management LP Has $25.24 Million Stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Scopia Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,584 shares during the quarter. AerCap accounts for 5.2% of Scopia Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Scopia Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.13% of AerCap worth $25,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AER. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in AerCap by 89.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in AerCap by 230.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in AerCap in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in AerCap by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AerCap during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AerCap alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of AerCap in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on AerCap from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AerCap from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AerCap currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

AerCap Price Performance

Shares of AER opened at $99.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.05. AerCap Holdings has a 1-year low of $66.72 and a 1-year high of $100.81. The company has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.83.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.41. AerCap had a net margin of 32.38% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. AerCap’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. AerCap’s payout ratio is 7.92%.

AerCap Company Profile

(Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.