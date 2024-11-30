Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIPGet Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the October 31st total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of SIGIP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,411. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.59 and a 200-day moving average of $18.94. Selective Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $20.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

