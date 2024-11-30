Shentu Trading 10.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CTK)

Shentu (CTK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 30th. During the last week, Shentu has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar. Shentu has a total market cap of $125.13 million and $6.75 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shentu coin can currently be purchased for about $0.89 or 0.00000923 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $96,330.46 or 0.99790395 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96,201.27 or 0.99656564 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Shentu Coin Profile

Shentu was first traded on October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 140,429,406 coins and its circulating supply is 140,428,818 coins. The official message board for Shentu is medium.com/shentu-foundation. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Shentu’s official website is www.shentu.technology.

Buying and Selling Shentu

According to CryptoCompare, “Shentu (CTK) is a native utility token within the Shentu ecosystem, designed primarily as an intrinsic value bearer. The Shentu platform is a blockchain platform that fosters decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contract development. CTK serves multiple purposes within the ecosystem, including transaction fees, governance, and staking. By staking CTK, users can potentially earn rewards while simultaneously bolstering the network’s security.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shentu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shentu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shentu using one of the exchanges listed above.

