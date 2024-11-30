Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:SISI) Short Interest Up 183.4% in November

Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:SISI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,200 shares, an increase of 183.4% from the October 31st total of 40,300 shares. Currently, 7.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 111,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shineco Stock Up 6.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ SISI traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.47. The company had a trading volume of 101,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,483. Shineco has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $117.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.99.
Shineco Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Shineco
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/25 – 11/29
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- These 3 Stocks Are Heavy Hitters in Alternative Asset Management
Receive News & Ratings for Shineco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shineco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.