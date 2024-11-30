Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:SISI) Short Interest Up 183.4% in November

Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:SISI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,200 shares, an increase of 183.4% from the October 31st total of 40,300 shares. Currently, 7.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 111,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shineco Stock Up 6.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SISI traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.47. The company had a trading volume of 101,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,483. Shineco has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $117.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.99.

Shineco Company Profile

Shineco, Inc, through its subsidiaries, processes and distributes agricultural produce. It also engages in the growing and cultivation of mulberry trees and silkworm cocoons; distribution of fruit business; and processing and distribution of silk and silk fabrics, as well as other by-products. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

