Short Interest in 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) Declines By 34.9%

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,800 shares, a decrease of 34.9% from the October 31st total of 139,400 shares. Approximately 18.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
180 Life Sciences Trading Up 1.8 %
NASDAQ ATNF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.23. 34,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770,433. 180 Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $17.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.16.
About 180 Life Sciences
