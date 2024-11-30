Short Interest in Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) Decreases By 59.5%

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,100 shares, a drop of 59.5% from the October 31st total of 128,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.7 days.

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Trading Down 11.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BORUF opened at $2.95 on Friday. Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 52-week low of $2.83 and a 52-week high of $4.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.93.

About Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, Dortmund through its subsidiaries, operates a football club in Germany. The company is involved in operating a football club in Dortmund and marketing SIGNAL IDUNA PARK. It also provides transfer services that include catering, TV marketing, advertising comprising sponsoring activities, and match operations, as well as internet services.

